Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,184 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

