Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 390 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.77 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.26. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

