Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $123,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

