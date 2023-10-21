Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

