First National Trust Co Buys 200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.