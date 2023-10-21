Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 758 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $252.90 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $201.80 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average is $263.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

