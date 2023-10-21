Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

