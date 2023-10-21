Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 483,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEE opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

