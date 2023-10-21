RFP Financial Group LLC Buys 478 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

