SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $89,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

