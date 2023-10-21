Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 184 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $422.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day moving average of $434.35. The company has a market cap of $327.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

