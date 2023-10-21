Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $395.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $419.86. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

