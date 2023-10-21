Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,885.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $971,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.