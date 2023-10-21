Patron Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

