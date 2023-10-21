Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $40.65 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,016,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.