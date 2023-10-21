BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

