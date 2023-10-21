Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 156.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,104 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

