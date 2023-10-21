1,792 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 444,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after buying an additional 525,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.78 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

