Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 132.77%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 826.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

