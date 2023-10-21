Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

