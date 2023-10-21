Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $33.56 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 524,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

