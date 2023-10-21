Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

