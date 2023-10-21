RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires 344 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 452,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,586,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

