Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 319,826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $78,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.