Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

