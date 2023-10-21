Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Stock Performance
General Electric stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.
Insider Transactions at General Electric
In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on General Electric
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Electric
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.