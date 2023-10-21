Patron Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

