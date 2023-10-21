Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 208 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $180.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average of $210.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

