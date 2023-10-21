iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $204,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.