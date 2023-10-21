Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 20,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

EW opened at $69.48 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

