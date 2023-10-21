Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

UNH stock opened at $527.03 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

