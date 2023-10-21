Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.11.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NFLX opened at $400.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average of $394.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

