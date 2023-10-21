Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Boston Research & Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.1% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

