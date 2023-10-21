Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.