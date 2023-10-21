Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

