Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.