Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VO opened at $200.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

