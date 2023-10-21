Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

