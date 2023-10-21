Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $200.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $213.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.22 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

