Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 36,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 601,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 317,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

