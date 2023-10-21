Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,362 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of Corteva worth $116,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Corteva stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

