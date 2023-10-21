Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

