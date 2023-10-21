Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 877.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 896.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 183,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 87,985 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

