Truist Financial Corp Sells 751,613 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 751,613 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $69,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

