Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 198 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

