Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.'s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $201.80 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile



Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

