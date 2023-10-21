Boston Research & Management Inc. Buys 47,845 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 584.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

