Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

