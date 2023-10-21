Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $142,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Chevron by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 514,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

