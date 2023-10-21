The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,387,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $49,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

